The Katsina State Government has reaffirmed commitment to the welfare of fasting faithful, stating that the 2025 Ramadan special feeding programme targets vulnerable citizens and residents across the state. This was stated by the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon Nasiru Yahya Daura, during a meeting of the state steering committee on the 2025 Ramadan feeding package held at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Government House, Katsina.

“The feeding programme is targeted at the less privileged members of the public,” said Speaker Daura. “I enjoin members of the local level committee on the programme to be vigilant to ensure that targeted members of the communities enjoy the special package,” he added.

Speaking at the same event, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sani Aliyu Daura, explained that the meeting was convened “to chart the way forward toward ensuring the success of the annual feeding programme initiated by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.”

The APC Chairman assured that all food items would be delivered to each of the thirty-four local government headquarters this Friday. He added that funds allocated for logistics covering fifteen days of the month of Ramadan would also be handed over to the local government level committees. Mr Sani also urged those entrusted with these responsibilities “to be just and fair” in the distribution of the Ramadan feeding packages.

During the meeting, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Political Matters, Ya’u Umar Gojo Gojo, provided details on the composition of the local government level committees that will oversee the programme’s implementation”.

He added that each member of the State House of Assembly representing their constituencies will serve as committee member alongside the council chairman, commissioner and permanent secretary from the area as well as the representative of the two major Islamic sects of Izala and Darika among others,” Mr Gojo Gojo explained.

The Principal Private Secretary to the State Governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji, added that each local level committee would receive specific guidance for distribution. “Each of the local level committees would be given a template to be used as a guide on the items given to them for their respective areas,” he stated.

Further details on the scope of the programme were provided by the Public Relations Officer of the APC in the state, Shamsu Sule Funtua, who revealed the substantial resources allocated to the initiative.

“Over ten thousand bags of rice had been procured, with jericans of cooking oil and soup ingredients for the feeding programme,” said Mr Shamsu Funtua. He further noted that “feeding centers had been created based on the number of electoral wards of each of the local governments.”

Recall that this initiative was launched last year as part of the Radda’s administration support to ensure all eligible fasting souls observe the Ramadan as expected.

