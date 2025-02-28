President Bola Tinubu has extended greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and worldwide following the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan in some countries on Friday.

The Nigerian leader urged Muslims observing the fast to embrace the profound lessons of piety, humility, and selflessness that the holy month embodies.

“Let us use this period to strengthen our bonds with Allah and one another, fostering unity and peace in our communities,” the Nigerian leader said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

The Ramadan moon crescent has been sighted in several countries on Friday including Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. The first day of fasting will be Saturday, 1 March in those countries.

Ramadan is the ninth lunar month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection, and assisting the needy.

Fasting in Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.

During the period, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and sexual activities from dawn to dusk for 29 or 30 days – depending on when a new crescent is sighted.

In the Friday statement, President Tinubu said Ramadan is a season of spiritual rejuvenation, self-discipline, and empathy for the less fortunate.

“Ramadan is a time for deep reflection, renewed devotion to Allah, and acts of compassion and generosity toward humanity,” the president said.

“We are profoundly grateful to Almighty Allah for granting us the grace to witness the commencement of this holy month, a cornerstone of the Islamic faith. May this fasting and devotion period be marked by good health, spiritual fulfilment, and divine blessings.”

Ramadan in Period of Renewed Hope

Mr Tinubu said this year’s Ramadan holds special significance as it coincides with a “period of renewed hope and progress” for Nigeria.

“Our administration’s bold and transformative policies are beginning to yield positive results, as evidenced by the gradual stabilisation of our economy. The Gross Domestic Product for the last quarter of 2024 showed a marked improvement over the same period in 2023.

“The once-soaring prices of essential food items are now downward, providing much-needed relief to our fasting population and all Nigerians. The exchange rate is stabilising, and fuel prices are declining, signalling a brighter future.”

The president said his administration remains steadfast in boosting agricultural productivity and enhancing food production.

“We are determined to enhance food production and ensure self-sufficiency and food security for all Nigerians through targeted input support, mechanisation, and innovative farming initiatives. Our resolve to build a resilient and prosperous nation remains unwavering.”

He also encouraged Nigerians to join hands in prayer and action for the country’s continued growth and development. “Let us fervently seek Allah’s guidance and protection for our nation, and let our words and deeds reflect our shared commitment to peace, unity, and progress.”

“I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Muslims observing Ramadan for a month filled with joy, peace, and spiritual renewal. May the blessings of this holy month illuminate our hearts and homes, and may we emerge from it as better individuals and a stronger nation.”

