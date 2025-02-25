The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has urged the public to disregard the allegations made against him by the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr El-Rufai on Monday accused Mr Ribadu of being behind his ordeal with anti-graft agencies. He alleged that Mr Ribadu was doing so because he is interested in succeeding President Bola Tinubu in 2031.

In his response, Mr Ribadu said in a statement that he has not discussed contesting in 2031 with anyone.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to put it on record that I have never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody. All my focus and energy are geared completely towards the advancement of Nigeria and the success of the President Tinubu administration,” he said.

Messrs Ribadu and El-Rufai were friends and allies during the Obasanjo administration and that of the late Umar Yar’Adua. However, both men have become political adversaries although they are both members of the ruling party, APC.

In his statement, Mr Ribadu alluded to their history.

“If my silence wouldn’t risk being construed as consent, I would have ignored him. I am too preoccupied with my current assignment as to get into a media fight with Nasir El-Rufai or anyone else.

“Despite the incessant baiting and attacks I have never spoken ill of Nasir on record anywhere. This is out of respect for our past association and our respective families. I will not start today.”

Read the full statement below.

I WON’T JOIN ISSUES WITH NASIR EL-RUFAI

My attention has been drawn to the interview granted by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State Monday evening.

I however urge the public to disregard El-rufai’s statements against me.

I therefore ask Nasir El-Rufai to allow me face my onerous national assignment just as I do not bother myself with his own affairs.

Nuhu Ribadu

