Ugandan police have launched an investigation into the death of Nigerian footballer Abubakar Lawal, who reportedly fell from the third floor of a shopping mall in Kampala.

The 29-year-old former Nigeria U-20 international, who played as a striker for Ugandan Premier League club Vipers SC, was found critically injured outside the Voicemall Shopping Arcade early Monday morning.

According to police reports, he had been visiting a Tanzanian friend residing in one of the mall’s residential apartments.

Mysterious circumstances

A report by AFP indicates that authorities are currently retrieving CCTV footage and conducting thorough interrogations to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

Lawal’s friend, identified as Omary Naima, told police she had left him alone in the apartment preparing tea while she stepped out to a game centre within the mall. Shortly after, at approximately 8:00 a.m., he was found on the ground below.

“Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025,” police stated.

“According to Naima, she left Lawal in the room and later learned he had fallen from the balcony.”

Lawal was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Vipers SC and Kano Pillars mourn Lawal’s death

Vipers SC confirmed the tragic news in a statement:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden and untimely passing of our beloved player, Abubakar Lawal, who left us this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lawal’s family, club fans, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The club also stated that Lawal’s body had been transferred to a medical facility for a post-mortem examination, with funeral arrangements to be communicated in due course.

Nigerian club Kano Pillars, where Lawal previously played, also expressed their condolences:

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our former player, Abubakar Lawal. His untimely departure is a great loss to the football community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lawal’s family, friends, and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Conflicting reports raise questions

Initial reports suggested that Lawal had died in a motorcycle accident along Entebbe Road, but later, police findings pointed to a possible fall from the shopping mall balcony.

Some sources have raised concerns about the suspicious nature of his death.

A Nigerian journalist, Tobi Adepoju, familiar with Lawal, expressed doubts about the initial reports:

“I was confused about the motorcycle accident claim because I know Lawal owned a car in Uganda, even when he was playing in Rwanda.” He wrote on his Facebook page

Calls for investigation

With questions surrounding Lawal’s death, there have been calls for the Nigerian government to intervene and ensure a thorough investigation.

“I am calling on the Nigerian government to investigate Lawal’s death. His death is suspicious, and it must be properly looked into,” Mr Adepoju urged.

Lawal joined Vipers SC in July 2022 after spending two seasons with AS Kigali in Rwanda.

His sudden passing has left many in shock, with tributes pouring in from the football fraternity in Nigeria, Uganda, and beyond.

