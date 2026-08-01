Nigeria’s sprint hurdles queen, Tobi Amusan, has vowed that her best days are not behind her despite settling for bronze in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Shortly after receiving her latest medal on Friday, the world record holder took to X to send a message that underlined both gratitude and determination.

«”Not the result I came for, but I’ll never take standing on the podium for granted. Every race adds another chapter, and I’m far from finished.

Gratitude is a Must 🥉,” she wrote.»

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Before her post on her X Page, Amusan had disclosed to reporters in Glasgow that her road to another Commonwealth Games medal was far from smooth.

“I tore a tendon and also had a pretty bad fall at the training camp, so I’ve been really iffy about my knee coming into this championship,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

“I’m just thankful that God kept everything together for me to be able to get on the podium once again.”

The bronze medal in Glasgow means Amusan has now won three consecutive Commonwealth Games medals,.

Although she admitted the result fell short of her expectations, the 29-year-old said she was still grateful to leave Scotland with a place on the podium.

“I’m definitely in very great shape. I know what I’m capable of doing in any race, but I don’t go into races expecting crazy fast times,” she said.

“The goal is always to execute. I might not have executed the best final today, but I’m just thankful I was able to come out here and get the bronze medal.”

Amusan also revealed that, in hindsight, she would have managed her warm-up differently after feeling discomfort before the race.

“Maybe I would have warmed up a little less when I felt something and just prepared for the race instead of trying to push it,” she explained.

Despite battling physical challenges, the Nigerian insisted her consistency at the highest level has been built on years of discipline and a clear sense of purpose.

Asked how she has remained among the world’s best after winning two Commonwealth Games gold medals and now a bronze, Amusan pointed to values that have guided her career.

“It’s all been God, hard work, dedication and discipline,” she said.

“I’ve always been clear about what I want to achieve in this sport, and my goals are what wake me up every day and keep me going. That’s really been the secret.”

Focus shifts to recovery

With the Commonwealth Games behind her, Amusan says her immediate priority is to recover fully before returning to competition later in the season.

“Honestly, with what I’m dealing with right now, I just want to go and get treatment, recover properly and then look forward to the rest of the season,” she said.

The former world champion also reflected on the circumstances surrounding her Glasgow campaign, admitting that not everything went according to plan.

“When things are out of my control, I just come out here, put my best foot forward and let God do His thing,” she said.

“Of course, I’m disappointed, but I’m still thankful because it could have been worse. I still got my little bronze medal, so I’ll take it.”

Backing Nigeria’s next generation

Even as she continues to compete at the highest level, Amusan expressed excitement about the emergence of a new crop of Nigerian athletes making their mark on the global stage.

“What pressure? I’m about to leave the sport,” she joked when asked whether the rise of younger stars added any pressure.

“Nigeria has great talent, and it’s amazing to see that it’s not just Tobi who is being mentioned whenever global stars are being recognised.

“I’m thankful that we have these amazing talents coming out of Nigeria. They’re doing what they need to do, and it’s only up from here for them.” Amusan concluded.

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