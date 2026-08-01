The Nigerian government has clarified the report that the State of Kuwait imposed a ban on the recruitment of Nigerian domestic workers, describing the claims as misleading.

Reports on new labour laws in Kuwait that imposed restrictions on Nigerian domestic workers surfaced in June. Several media outlets reported that the Kuwaiti government has imposed restrictions on workers from Nigeria, Kenya, Chad, and a host of other African countries.

The papers reported that the Kuwait Ministry of Interior issued a circular to this effect. The circular sought to regulate the recruitment of domestic workers and strengthen oversight of the sector through revised administrative procedures and controls.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the reports do not accurately reflect the current situation.

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It explained that the suspension of recruitment was initiated by Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in Kuwait several years ago.

According to the ministry, the Embassy of Nigeria in Kuwait requested the suspension of the recruitment of Nigerian domestic workers due to concerns over their welfare and working conditions.

Kuwait is among the major destinations for African migrant workers in the Gulf countries, particularly in domestic work, construction, and low-skilled service sectors. According to the ministry, the condition of Nigerians in the country has been questionable.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that the reports DO NOT accurately reflect the current situation. The Embassy of Nigeria in Kuwait City, Kuwait, had, a few years ago, formally written to the host Ministry of Foreign Affairs to suspend the recruitment and deployment of domestic workers/housemaids from Nigeria to the State of Kuwait pending the resolution of concerns relating to the welfare, protection, and working conditions of Nigerian domestic workers in the country.

“The issue is not a fresh ban imposed by the Kuwaiti authorities on Nigerian domestic workers, but rather a continuation of measures earlier adopted by the Embassy to ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of its citizens seeking employment abroad,” the statement read.

The ministry also noted that both countries were working to establish a mutually beneficial framework that would guarantee fair recruitment practices.

It noted that it is also prioritising adequate legal protection and decent working conditions for Nigerian workers in Kuwait.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges members of the public to exercise caution and verify information from official sources before publication to avoid the dissemination of misleading reports that could cause unnecessary concern among Nigerians residing in Kuwait and their families at home,” it added.

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