President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the Governing Council of the University of Abuja and sacked the university’s vice-chancellor, Aisha Maikudi.
The selection process was rife with controversy with some members of the Joint Senate and Council Selection Board (JCSSB) accusing Mr Kaita of imposing Ms Maikudi.
Mr Tinubu announced the sack in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.
UniAbuja’s new leadership
Mr Tinubu has also appointed Lanre Tejuoso, as the Pro-Chancellor of the university. Mr Tejuoso was until this appointment the pro-chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State.
The president also appointed Patricia Manko, a professor, as acting vice-chancellor for a six-month term. The statement said Ms Manko will not be eligible to apply for the substantive vice-chancellor position when it becomes available.
“These changes are effective immediately,” parts of the statement read.
President Tinubu emphasised that these changes reflect his administration’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s higher education system through dynamic leadership and accountability.
“The restructuring aims to strengthen governance and academic excellence within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.”
Mr Tinubu also announced the appointment of councils in other Nigerian universities.
Controversy at UniAbuja
While the president’s statement did not give reasons for the leadership change, it may not be unconnected to the controversy that rocked the university since December over the recruitment of a vice-chancellor in which Ms Maikudi was announced winner.
The newly appointed vice-chancellor had served for six months in an acting capacity after the tenure of the former vice-chancellor, Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, also a professor, expired in June.
However, the controversy on her appointment deepened in the last week of December 2024 after two members of the university senate and some members of the governing council alleged that the selection process was manipulated in her favor.
Two members of the committee staged a walkout in protest shortly after their inauguration in the last week of December. They alleged that the criteria and procedures given by the council for the selection process were deliberately tilted towards Ms Maikudi’s candidacy.
But the council denied breaching any laws or procedures, asserting that the selection process adhered strictly to the relevant provisions of the University of Abuja Act and the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003.
Other appointments
President Tinubu has also appointed Joy Emordi, a senator, as the pro-chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education. Ms Emordi succeeds Mr Tejuoso who is now at UniAbuja.
Mr Tinubu also removed Polycarp Chigbu, a professor, from his position as Acting Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), before his tenure ends on February 14.
Mr Tinubu appointed Oguejiofu Ujam, a professor, as acting vice-chancellor for UNN for the next six months and he will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position.
“The leadership changes at UNN extend to the role of Pro-Chancellor, with Ike Nwachukwu reassigned to Pro-Chancellor at the University of Uyo. President Tinubu appointed Olubunmi Kayode Ojo as the new Pro-Chancellor of UNN. Previously, Ojo held the same position at the Federal University of Lokoja and the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti,” the statement said.
“Zubairu Tajo Abdullahi, currently the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, has been appointed to succeed Ojo at the Federal University of Lokoja.”
Mr Tinubu also appointed Sani Stores as the new Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education, to succeed Joy Emordi.
“Additionally, Olugbenga Kukoyi, a current Council Member at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has been appointed the new Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.
“All appointments and reassignment decisions are effective immediately,” the statement added.
