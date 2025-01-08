The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has denied breaching established laws and procedures in the appointment of Aisha Maikudi, a law professor, as the university’s vice chancellor.

The council, led by Saddiq Kaita, a retired Air Vice Marshal (AVM), said it strictly followed the relevant provisions of the UNIABUJA Act and the Universities Miscellaneous Act in selecting the vice-chancellor.

The council disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday by the Acting Registrar and Secretary to the council, Islamiyat Adulrahim.

The statement reads in part: “Contrary to the insinuations in some quarters, the Council, in making the appointment announced on 31 December 2024, strictly complied with the relevant provisions of the two main acts guiding the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of the University, namely, the University of Abuja Act and the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003, NO 1 of 2007.”

Ms Maikudi’s appointment and Controversy,

On 31 December 2024, the council announced Ms Maikudi as the substantive vice-chancellor, with her appointment taking effect on 1 January. The newly appointed vice-chancellor served for six months in an acting capacity after the tenure of the former vice-chancellor, Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, who was also a professor, expired in June.

She emerged as the vice-chancellor from over 80 candidates who applied for the position.

Before her appointment, some members of the selection committee alleged a clandestine plan to impose her as the vice-chancellor. The controversy led to two members of the committee staging a walkout shortly after their inauguration in the last week of December.

They alleged that the council’s criteria and procedures for the selection process were deliberately tilted towards Ms Maikudi’s candidacy.

Council appeals for support

However, the council maintained it did not breach any law or procedure in Ms Maikudi’s appointment, noting that she emerged based on merit.

“The Council is not unaware of complaints raised by some interested parties in the course of the transition process, which commenced as far back as March 2024 when the University initially advertised the position of Vice-Chancellor,” the statement said.

The statement indicated that the council noted all concerns and efforts were made to resolve them amicably with the ‘active involvement’ of stakeholders, including the Senate and the local branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The council, therefore, appealed for the support of all university staffers for the vice-chancellor’s success in the university, asking other applicants to accept the outcome and exhibit the spirit of “sportsmanship and maturity”.

“This is necessary for the University to forge ahead and allow the brand-new substantive Vice-chancellor who served in an acting capacity in the past six months, to unfold and pursue her vision for the University in an atmosphere of inclusiveness and enduring corporate harmony,” the statement added.

