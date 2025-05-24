German-born defender Felix Nnaemeka Agu has officially been cleared by FIFA to represent Nigeria in international competitions.

The announcement came through an official statement on the Super Eagles’ social media channels, confirming that the 24-year-old Werder Bremen player is now eligible to don the green and white jersey.

According to the short post on the Super Eagles Facebook page on Saturday, the German Football Association has provided formal confirmation that Agu has never featured in an official match—senior or junior—for Germany.

Played only two friendly games for the U-21 team in 2019.

His only appearances came in two friendly matches for the Germany U21 team back in 2019, leaving the door open for a nationality switch.

“🔊🔊 Felix Nnaemeka Agu confirmed ok to play for Nigeria’s @NGSuperEagles

The German FF have written to confirm that the player has never represented them at any official game at the A and Junior level” the post read.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Who is Felix Agu?

Born in Germany to Nigerian parents, Agu has long been on the radar of the Nigerian football community.

A product of the VfL Osnabrück youth system, he signed a four-year contract with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen ahead of the 2020–21 season.

Agu made his Bundesliga debut against Bayern Munich in November 2020 and has since developed into a versatile full-back known for his pace, positioning, and attacking flair.

Agu enjoyed a solid 2024–2025 Bundesliga season, recording three goals in 22 appearances.

In recognition of his standout performances, Werder Bremen extended his contract in 2022, cementing his place as a key figure in the team.

Training call-up

Prior to his clearance, Agu has been invited to join the Nigerian squad for training during the upcoming Unity Cup tournament.

It is not clear if he would be accorded some playing time now that he has been officially cleared by the world football governing body.

Nigeria will face Ghana in the second semifinal of the four-nation event on May 28 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. The tournament also features Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Fans react

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerian football fans.

While many celebrate Agu’s addition as a promising reinforcement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, others remain cautious, citing the need for seamless integration and the importance of players committing wholeheartedly to the national cause.

“So many talented players wasting in Nigeria undiscovered. But we keep on searching for already made players abroad” A Facebook user Prince Washington wrote.

Another Facebook user Oluwafemi Omoyeni however sees things differently

‘”Speed and aggression with skills. Far better than our and Fenerbahce right back” Omoyeni wrote.

A growing trend: German-Nigerian talent imports

Agu joins a growing list of German-born players who have opted to represent Nigeria, embracing their African heritage and seeking greater international opportunities. Other notable examples include Leon Balogun, Kevin Akpoguma, Jordan Torunarigha, and Felix Uduokhai.

Most of these players featured for Germany’s youth teams before switching allegiance to the Super Eagles.

These dual-nationality stars often cite a combination of national pride, connection to their roots, and the appeal of playing on the world stage with Nigeria as reasons for their decisions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

