President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the Governing Council of the University of Abuja and sacked the university’s vice-chancellor, Aisha Maikudi.

In December, the council, led by Sadiq Kaita, an air vice marshal, conducted the recruitment of a vice-chancellor in which Ms Maikudi, a professor, emerged winner. The selection process was rife with controversy with some members of the Joint University Senate and Council Committee accusing Mr Kaita of imposing Ms Maikudi.

Mr Tinubu announced the sack in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The president also appointed Patricia Manko, a professor, as acting vice-chancellor for a six month term.

“These changes are effective immediately,” the statement reads.

Details later…

