The National Sports Festival produced fireworks on the track as Chidera Ezeakor and Kate Odumoso delivered gold medal performances in the men’s and women’s 100 meters finals, respectively.
In the men’s final held on Saturday, Ezeakor of Edo State stormed across the finish line in 10.27 seconds to secure the national title, despite a slight headwind of -0.2 m/s.
Ezeakor edged out his Edo teammate Enoch Adegoke, who clocked 10.34 seconds. Taiwo James Emmanuel of Rivers State followed closely with a time of 10.43 seconds, while Caleb Temidara John of Ogun finished just behind in 10.48 seconds.
Favour Ashe who was widely tipped to win the 100m men’s gold for Team Delta was controversially disqualified for a false start.
The women’s final, under a stronger headwind of -1.5 m/s, saw Delta State’s Kate Odumoso power to victory in 11.45 seconds.
Her teammate, Obi Jennifer Chukwuka, took second with 11.55 seconds.
Ogun’s Badá Iyanuoluwa earned third place in 11.58 seconds, and Bayelsa’s Sophia Oghenekaro crossed the line in fourth at 11.71 seconds.
With stellar performances across both finals, Edo and Delta states reaffirmed their dominance in Nigerian sprint.
