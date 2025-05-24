Akwa Ibom State Government has evicted Channels TV crew—a journalist and a cameraman—from the press centre inside Government House, Uyo, over the publication of a video clip in which Governor Umo Eno finally confirmed he is defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Thursday event at Government House was to review the status of the administration’s numerous projects, but Mr Eno seized the opportunity to speak on his planned defection.

He told his cabinet members to prepare their resignation letters if they were unwilling to defect with him to the APC.

“We want our commissioners and members of Exco, appointees, and those of you who are saying that you would not come, you are free absolutely not to join me, but you won’t be in my State Executive Council.

“Prepare to resign the day I announced that I am moving because you cannot; you are an appointee, and your loyalty is fully to me. You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti-party. It is what it is,” the governor said.

The governor’s defection is said to be scheduled for the first week of June.

Mr Eno said the PDP leadership crisis, particularly the office of the party’s national secretary, which is plagued by protracted litigation, was responsible for his imminent defection.

The governor vowed never to relinquish the PDP structure in Akwa Ibom, which may pitch him against his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, whom, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, has refused to move with him to the APC.

Channels TV aired on Friday the video clips of Mr Eno’s remarks, which sources said have embarrassed the governor.

Eviction

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that immediately after the Thursday event, Governor Eno’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, assembled reporters in the Government House Press Corps, including those from Channels TV, and warned them against making the video of the governor’s remarks public.

“On Saturday morning, Ekerete (Udoh) called the Channels TV crew, and (he) informed them that the governor has barred them from the press centre,” one of the sources told our reporter.

“The governor was so furious, he wanted to sack Ekerete and disband the entire press corps,” the source added.

Christopher Moffat has been the Channels TV correspondent at the Government House, Uyo, for over 10 years. Kufre Ikpe is the station’s cameraman.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the two for comments at the time of filing this report.

Our paper could not reach Governor Eno’s spokesperson, Mr Udoh, as his phone line was switched off.

Except for this particular incident, Mr Eno has had an impressive relationship with the media in the state since he became governor in 2023—there is no previous record of the administration arresting or harassing journalists.

The eviction of the Channels TV crew is coming about four days after the station’s CEO, John Momoh, visited Governor Eno at the Government House during the just concluded Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Week in Uyo.

“I have been admiring you from afar, and I thought I should come to greet you. Please keep up the good job. Your good reputation precedes you,” Mr Momoh reportedly told the governor.

The General Manager of Channels TV, Ambrose Okoh, told our reporter on Saturday afternoon that he was not aware of the eviction of their reporter and cameraman.

