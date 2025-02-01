A coterie of friends, who felt dissatisfied with the outcome of the thorough processes outlined by the University of Abuja Miscellaneous Act, which produced Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi as the seventh substantive vice-chancellor of the University, formed a group with the appellation, ‘Uniabuja 43’. By ‘Uniabuja 43’, they gave a false impression of a group of aggrieved 43 professors who are against the appointment of the new vice-chancellor.

Twenty-six years later, the story of the 49 lecturers that were sacked at the University of Ilorin for disrupting an ongoing examination during ASUU strike still lingers. Even though the lecturers were later reinstated in 2009, after ten years of prolonged litigation, the story is still very fresh in the minds of Nigerians. Sadly, three of the sacked lecturers had died before the long-awaited and much-celebrated victory eventually came from the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which ordered their immediate reinstatement. The story was everywhere in the media and it still oscillates within the circle of Nigerian academics.

The empathy elicited by the sudden death of the three professors in the course of the struggle, and how others and their families survived the trauma of living without salary for ten years, is much less a reason why the memory still lingers. The reason the incident is still glued to our hearts till today is the beautiful and well-crafted coinage – ‘Unilorin 44’. The phrase ‘Unilorin 44,’ as made popular by the media, is almost synonymous with that unfortunate incident that happened at Unilorin some 26 years ago.

A failed media attempt, recently, was made by some disgruntled elements, at the University of Abuja, to replicate the same coinage to a fake course that has no similarity whatsoever with the Unilorin experience. A coterie of friends, who felt dissatisfied with the outcome of the thorough processes outlined by the University of Abuja Miscellaneous Act, which produced Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi as the seventh substantive vice-chancellor of the University, formed a group with the appellation, ‘Uniabuja 43’. By ‘Uniabuja 43’, they gave a false impression of a group of aggrieved 43 professors who are against the appointment of the new vice-chancellor. The group that shamelessly carries the emblem of ‘Uniabuja 43’ is actually below nine in numbers and the group is fast thinning-out by the day. Some of the professors that were crookedly smuggled into the list of 43 have come out openly to denounce the group. The group, which as at today has been reduced even from nine to five persons, is going around parading itself as ‘Uniabuja 43’ to earn public sympathy through media propaganda of various sorts.

Like a perpetual loser, the coterie of friends has lost confidence in virtually everything, including their lives. At first, they lost confidence in the advert made for the appointment of the vice-chancellor until it was revised. They lost confidence in the process that led to the emergence of the acting vice-chancellor. When a new council was inaugurated, they passed a vote of confidence in it, in order to probably win its heart, and have it do their biddings. The moment they realised it didn’t go as planned, they quickly expressed loss of confidence in it. When they failed, in their usual manner, to buy the academic union into causing chaos on campus, they passed a vote of no confidence on the union. Afterwards, they ran to the Ministry of Education with fallacies and propaganda of Uniabuja ‘43’. When they realised that the smell of their filthy lies did not go beyond their nose, they went quickly to the media to pass a vote of no confidence on the Honourable Minister of Education. This is how they keep running from pillar to post, sarcastically wasting their God-given ‘Vote of No confidence’ on frivolities. By their action, they have lost confidence even in God Almighty who gives position to whomever He deems fit. I know, for sure, that sooner or later they will pass a vote of no confidence on Him.

Contrary to the impression they created, Professor Maikudi’s appointment was well received by the University community that paid detailed attention to the whole process to ensure that due process was followed. The whole exercise was without rancour or chaos. It was the smoothest transition in the history of the University. To the University community that had been yearning for an internal candidate, it was a prayer answered. They see her emergence as a New Year gift. Stakeholders in the university, staff unions, the alumni association, student bodies, host communities, were in joyous mood, celebrating her appointment. They besieged her office to drop their congratulatory messages and pledge their support for her administration.

Most recent of this was the standing ovation and overwhelming support she received from the University Senate at its 187th regular meeting, which had in attendance over 192 professors, among whom were deans of faculties, directors of centres and heads of department. The University Senate showed its commitment to work with the new vice-chancellor to achieve a greater and better University of Abuja.

Professor Maikudi, a highly sophisticated and dependably dynamic leader, young but vibrant at heart, understood her task very clearly, having previously served as a deputy dean of the Faculty of Law, director of Centre for International Studies, deputy vice-chancellor (Academics), and Ag. vice-chancellor for six months. Upon assumption of office, even in acting capacity, she hits the ground running putting behind her the unperturbed noise of the wailers. She created a class of her own, charting about a new course for the University, and consolidating on the gains of the past. Professor Maikudi has been working hard mobilising resources, both human and material, for the development of the university.

Professor Maikudi has extended an olive branch to the aggrieved individuals to join her in her resolve to take the University to a greater height.

As she celebrates her birthday, and one month in office today, I wish her a successful tenure. Congratulations, Madam Vice-Chancellor!

Hakeem Alohunmata writes from Abuja.

