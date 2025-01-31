The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed the commencement of registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) earlier scheduled to begin today, Friday 31 January.
In a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board said the registration will commence on Monday, 3 February.
JAMB said the postponement became necessary to allow the board implement essential adjustments to its registration templates.
It added that it is further scrutinising some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres after discovering that they had used deceptive facilities to be approved.
“These adjustments come in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education,” the statement reads in part.
“The board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience.”
Suspension of Law in selected universities
PREMIUM TIMES had reported that JAMB will not be conducting admissions for the the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in eight universities for the 2025/2026 academic session.
JAMB said the decision followed the suspension of the law programmes in the institutions by the Council of Legal Education (CLE), the highest decision making body for legal education in Nigeria.
The affected institutions are Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin, Kwara State; Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State; Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State; Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State; and Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State.
Others include Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State; and Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.
UTME 2025
JAMB conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which serves as the entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.
The board also houses the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) through which all the tertiary institutions offer their admissions to candidates.
Around 1.5 million candidates are expected to register for the UTME when registration begins.
