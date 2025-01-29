The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said admissions into the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in eight universities will not be processed for the 2025/2026 academic session.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board explained that the decision was based on suspending law programmes in the institutions by the Council of Legal Education (CLE), the highest decision-making body for legal education in Nigeria.

JAMB listed the universities affected as Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin, Kwara State; Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State; Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State; Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State; and Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State.

Others are Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State; and Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

As a result, JAMB will not approve any admissions for candidates seeking to enrol in the Law programme at the aforementioned universities for the 2025/2026 academic session,” the statement reads in part.

JAMB added that the suspension of the law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State will last for two academic sessions, specifically, the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions.

“Furthermore, the ban on registration for the Law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy

will extend into the 2026/2027 academic session,” it added.

About JAMB

JAMB conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The board also houses the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) through which all the tertiary institutions offer their admissions to candidates.

Meanwhile, this year’s UTME, which kickstarts the admission-seeking process, begins on Friday, 31 January.

Around

1.5 million candidates are expected to take part in the computer-based tests.

