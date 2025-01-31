The remains of the late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau (Leader of infantry), Rilwan Pate, were buried on Thursday at the Rimin Gado Cemetery in Zaria amid tears and tributes from sympathisers.

Mr Pate passed away on Thursday after slumping at an event in Zaria attended by the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli.

According to a statement by the emirate spokesperson, Aliyu Kwarbai, on Thursday, Mr Pate was rushed to the Gambo Sawaba Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Mr Pate also served as the councillor in charge of Health-Related Matters.

Mr Bamalli described the deceased as a “hardworking, dedicated, and devout individual whose loss would be deeply felt within the emirate.

“The Emir prayed for the soul of the departed to find eternal peace.”

Mourners flocked to his residence on Thursday to offer condolences to his grieving family.

Among the early visitors was Mohammed Shehu, chairman of Kubau Local Government.

