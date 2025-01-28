The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced 31 January as the commencement date for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration.

The board registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this in a presentation at a stakeholder meeting with media executives on Tuesday, according to a copy of the presentation obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Oloyede, a professor, said an advertisement containing all necessary information for registration would be published and aired on radio and television stations on Wednesday, 29 January.

He said the 2025 UTME registration begins Friday 31, January and ends on Saturday, 8 March.

The JAMB Registrar added that the registration for Direct Entry (DE) begins on Monday, 10 March and ends on Monday, 7 April.

Mock Trial

Mr Oloyede also announced the introduction of a UTME Mock Trial for underage students who are not eligible to register for UTME. The Mock Trial is to help them prepare ahead of the actual UTME after they must have reached the age of 16.

Last year, the Ministry of Education pegged the age for UTME and admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions at 16.

Cost

Mr Oloyede also gave the cost for registration as follows. UTME (without Mock) is N7,200, UTME with Mock UTME is N8,200, Direct Entry fee is N5,700 and Trial Testing Mock only (for underage candidates) for N3,500.

“Candidates will not pay any money as service charge to any CBT centre,” he said.

About 1.5 million candidates are expected to sit the computer-based test which serves as entry examination into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

