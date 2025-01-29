Mohammed Lukman and Adeleye Maria, two minors born blind, and over 1,000 virtually impaired people across Nigeria have regained sights in the corporate social responsibility (CSR) investment by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) While Lukman is nine years old, Adeleye has just celebrated his 6th birthday.

The NNPC Limited, through its social arm, the NNPC Foundation Ltd/Gte, achieved this feat as a part of the Foundation’s ongoing free cataract screening and extraction campaign, aimed at addressing avoidable blindness caused by cataracts.

The medical team, led by Professor Grace Feyisayo Adepoju, successfully performed surgeries on three minors as part of the exercise, which has already benefited over 800 patients in Ogun State and 200 in Lagos State.

These beneficiaries are among the over 1,000 individuals whose sights have been restored through this programme in the South-west zone.

The project exemplifies NNPC Ltd’s commitment to improving healthcare and giving hope to Nigerians, regardless of their age or socio-economic background.

The parents of the minors expressed immense joy as they witnessed their children regain their sight.

The surgeries, which required extra care and patience due to the delicate nature of paediatric ophthalmology, were delayed by a week to ensure thorough observation and preparation.

Dr Peter Abikoye, Head of the Ophthalmology Department at FMC, Abeokuta, explained that paediatric ophthalmology is a careful process that cannot be rushed.

The Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe, emphasised the importance of the programme in addressing health inequities across the country.

“NNPC Ltd, through its Foundation, is committed to improving healthcare access and supporting initiatives that have a direct impact on the well-being of Nigerians. The restoration of sight for these children is a testament to our dedication to creating lasting change,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, five-year-old Iremide Kasali, had been living with cataract-related blindness since early childhood. Her mother, Adebisi Odunuga, shared her story, highlighting the financial constraints that previously prevented Iremide from receiving treatment.

“We started noticing the problem with her two eyes when she was very young. She is a playful child, but she struggled to see anything at a distance. Teachers always complained that she couldn’t follow lessons properly, and even at home, she would cry about the pain in her eyes,” Mrs Odunuga said.

Mrs Odunuga recounted how she learned about the NNPC Foundation’s free cataract programme through a staff member at FMC Abeokuta. After years of failed attempts to treat her daughter at other hospitals due to financial challenges, the Foundation’s intervention provided a lifeline for Iremide and her family.

This is just one of the many examples of NNPC Ltd’s commitment to being a caring and responsible brand. The Foundation has also announced plans to extend the cataract campaign to the remaining five geo-political zones, with the ambitious target of restoring over 6,000 sights by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

As part of its holistic approach, the NNPC Foundation has pledged to continue supporting the minors, especially the children, even after surgery to ensure full recovery and a return to normal life. This commitment underscores the Foundation’s dedication to long-term impact and sustainability in its healthcare initiatives.

With over 1,000 successful surgeries already recorded in the South-west zone, the programme is not only restoring sight but also renewing hope for countless families across Nigeria.

Through its healthcare efforts, NNPC Ltd continues to stamp its reputation as a compassionate organisation that prioritises the well-being of the communities it serves.

