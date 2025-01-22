The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worries over the rate of bye-elections due to elected lawmakers taking up executive appointments at the state and national levels.

INEC Chairperson Mahmood Yakubu, a professor, said such elections are unpredictable, unbudgeted and difficult to plan in advance.

Mr Yakubu spoke during a meeting with Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) members in Abuja on Wednesday.

He noted that some bye-elections have also, in the past, led to fresh bye-elections, elongating the cycle and straining limited resources.

He called for the adoption of a cost-effective alternative to replacing such lawmakers.

23 vacancies in less than 2 years

At least 23 vacancies have opened up in the National and State Assemblies since their inauguration in June 2023 due to the death of serving members or their voluntary resignation for executive positions or board appointments, Mr Yakubu said.

He added that while the INEC conducted nine bye-elections last year, 14 more vacancies have occurred since then.

“They are unpredictable, unbudgeted and difficult to plan in advance,” he said. “Worse, some bye-elections lead to more bye-elections.”

The INEC chairperson said there have been situations where a bye-election in one senatorial district was won by a serving member of the House of Representatives from the same district, creating another vacancy.

“In turn, a member of the state assembly won the bye-election to the House of Representatives, thereby creating a vacancy in the state assembly,” he explained.

“Consequently, one bye-election led to three bye-elections. Not only are these bye-elections costly, they also divert the commission’s attention from its other extensive electoral responsibilities.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that among those who resigned from the legislature to take up executive appointments are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Works, David Umahi; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Sununu; and Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam.

The Plateau South senator, Simon Lalong, resigned as the Labour and Employment minister to join the upper chamber.

Cost-effective alternative

Mr Yakubu said the commission has been advocating a more cost-effective alternative to filling vacancies since 2016, saying it is the case in many jurisdictions worldwide.

“We have similarly been appealing to stakeholders, including political parties, to join the advocacy and for the National Assembly to amend the law accordingly,” he said.

“Just three weeks ago, we canvassed this position once again during the defence of our 2025 budget before the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives at the National Assembly.

“We are glad that more Nigerians are now joining the advocacy. We hope that working together, we will continue to reform and improve on our electoral process.”

