The Nigerian military has announced the killing of the second-in-command to notorious terrorist Bello Turji.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Wednesday’s announcement came a few days after the military announced the killing of Mr Turji’s son in a separate attack on his hideout.

Military spokesperson Edward Buba said Mr Turji’s deputy, Aminu Kanawa, was killed in operations conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

In his Wednesday statement, Mr Buba, an army major general, said 24 other terrorists were killed in the operations.

Mr Buba said the operations were launched on Mr Turji’s camps in Sokoto and Zamfara States, between Monday and Tuesday.

The spokesperson said several of Mr Turji’s key commanders, including Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba, and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe, were killed in the operations.

He said troops also inflicted injuries on some of Mr Turji’s close allies, including Dosso (Mr Turji’s younger brother) and Danbokolo (one of Mr Turji’s closest allies).

“Furthermore, troops neutralised over 24 fleeing terrorists from Turji’s camp around Gebe and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State, as well as around Gidan Rijiya in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

“Troops also neutralised another notable terrorist during the onslaught on Turji’s enclave around Fakai high ground.

“He is identified as Suleiman and (is) a loyalist of late notorious terrorists’ leader, Halilu Sububu.

“The late Suleiman was leading a reinforcement team to rescue Bello Turji’s camp, which was in disarray when he was eliminated during the firefight,” he said.

Mr Buba said the death of Mr Turji’s second-in-command, close allies, commanders and combatants was a significant blow to his network in north-west Nigeria, where he operates.

He said Mr Turji’s group was responsible for numerous kidnappings and terror attacks across the zone, particularly in Zurmi, Shinkafi, Isa, and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas of Zamfara and Sokoto states.

“Overall, troops are not relenting until these terrorists are completely destroyed.

“Troops operations are aimed at creating an atmosphere of safety and security for all citizens,” he added.

Despite the military’s successes against terrorists in north-west Nigeria, Mr Turji has continued to evade the military. His attacks on communities in north-west Nigeria have caused the deaths of hundreds of people in recent years.

However, the military has made killing or capturing him one of its main targets.

