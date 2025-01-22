Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, has fixed Saturday, 21 February 2026, for the next council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The commission’s chairperson, Mahmood Yakubu, announced the date during a meeting with members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Yakubu also announced the timeline of activities leading to the election.

The FCT has six area council chairpersons and 62 councillors. INEC conducts its elections unlike those in the 36 states, which the state election commissions conduct.

Mr Yakubu, a professor, added that the commission would publish the notice of election next month.

“Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 requires the Commission to issue the notice for elections not later than 360 days before the date of the election,” he said.

“This applies to the General as well as off-cycle elections. As you are aware, the Commission is responsible for the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the only part of the country where INEC conducts local government election,” he said.

The INEC chairperson explained that the last council election held in the FCT was held on 12 February 2022, meaning the tenure of the current chairpersons of the six councils ends next year.

“Consequently, the Commission has approved that the 2026 Area Council election in FCT will hold on Saturday 21st February 2026. Voting will take place in all the designated Polling Units across the 68 constituencies to elect the six Area Council Chairmen and 62 Councilors,” he added.

Timeline of activities

Mr Yakubu said primary elections by political parties will be held from 9 – 30 June while the candidate nomination portal will open from 9.00 a.m. on 21 July to 6.00 p.m. on 11 August.

He said the final list of candidates will be published on 22 September.

He added that public campaigns by political parties will commence on 24 September and end at midnight on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

“In compliance with the mandatory legal requirements, the notice for the election will be published next month, i.e. 26th February 2025,” he added.

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election as well as the list of constituencies and type of elections in the FCT will be uploaded to our website before the end of this meeting,” Mr Yakubu stated.

