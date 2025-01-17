The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has called for enhanced global collaboration to combat the spread of Mpox.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mpox is an infectious viral disease that can occur in humans and other animals. Symptoms include a rash that forms blisters and then crusts over, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

The illness is usually mild, and most infected individuals recover within a few weeks without treatment.

NAN reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Mpox a global public health emergency in August for the second consecutive year.

The declaration followed the spread of a new variant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to neighbouring countries.

Africa CDC’s Director-General, Jean Kaseya, made the call at the bi-weekly briefing on Mpox and other infectious diseases on Friday.

Mr Kaseya disclosed that Sierra Leone had reported its first two cases of Mpox, intensifying concerns over the virus’s spread across Africa.

“The infections, confirmed on 10 January in Western Area Urban and Western Area Rural districts, involved individuals with no travel history. Authorities are monitoring 25 contacts,” he said.

He said the outbreak added to Africa’s escalating Mpox crisis, which had recorded 77,888 cases in the past year, including 16,767 confirmed infections across 21 countries.

He noted that the Central African region remained the hardest hit, accounting for 85 per cent of cases and nearly all deaths, with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the epicentre.

“This is a major public health emergency. We are seeing a sharp increase in cases compared to 2023, and this remains a significant threat to public health in Africa,” he said.

According to him, the death toll from the current outbreak stands at 1,321, with a case fatality rate of 1.8 per cent.

“The emergence of the virulent Clade 1b virus has made children particularly vulnerable, highlighting the urgent need for expanded vaccine access,” he said.

Mr Kaseya disclosed that the DRC had received 365,000 doses of the Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vaccine but had only administered 55,000 doses by early December.

He, however, noted that authorities had accelerated their efforts with over 120,000 doses deployed in recent weeks.

“The country has shifted its strategy from contact-based vaccination to community-wide immunisation in high-risk areas to improve coverage,” he said.

“To further combat the outbreak, Africa CDC has secured Japan’s LC16 vaccine, which will be deployed starting in February.

“Unlike the MVA vaccine, LC16 can be administered to children, but its intradermal application requires additional training for health workers.”

He said that the Mpox outbreak had extended beyond Africa, with China confirming a Clade 1b case on 9 January.

“This makes it the ninth country outside the continent to report the more deadly clade, following cases in Belgium and other regions. This is an opportunity for global collaboration,” he said.

He said emerging health threats demand solidarity and shared resources.

According to him, while the continent grapples with Mpox, Rwanda’s rapid response to a Marburg virus outbreak in 2024, is being hailed as a model for epidemic control.

He said the Africa CDC is ramping up its response to Mpox by expanding laboratory capacity, deploying rapid-response teams, and intensifying vaccination campaigns in hotspots.

“From now until March, we are focusing on strengthening public health systems to manage this outbreak effectively,” Mr Kaseya said.

The Director-General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Claude Muvunyi, said that his country deployed specialised teams for case detection, contact tracing, and patient isolation.

Mr Muvunyi, a professor noted that the method has reduced the case fatality rate to 23 per cent, significantly lower than historical averages.

“Rwanda’s experience demonstrates the importance of early detection, regional collaboration, and sustained investment in health systems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tanzania has reported nine suspected Marburg Virus cases, with eight fatalities.

While five samples tested negative, Africa CDC and WHO are monitoring the situation closely.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, emphasised the importance of timely investigations.

Ms Moeti said: “We stand ready to support Tanzania in its efforts to contain the outbreak.”

NAN reports that as Africa battles multiple health crises, the success of Rwanda’s approach offers hope.

(NAN)

