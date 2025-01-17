Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has expressed his administration’s determination to adopt a strategic approach to combat drug abuse and its associated challenges.

Mr Otti made this known on Thursday when the new State Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Chidi Nnadi, paid him a visit in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

The governor said that the challenges posed by drug abuse and crime clearly showed the evolving nature of the drug menace and its correlation with criminal activities.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to collaboration and the use of strategic actions to prevent and tackle these issues.

Mr Otti said, “When you look at crime and drugs, you’ll see that they are closely related, like you said, and we understand that.

“A lot of times, people who get involved in crime and criminality start with drugs and drugs have been so cheap, and their prices have reduced so much because there are alternatives.

“The fight against drugs has metamorphosed into something a bit more difficult because we’re not dealing with a wide range of issues.

“In the past, drug barons could be easily identified, but today in dingy places in villages, you just see people seated taking drugs, so it becomes a more difficult fight.

“So, while we are dealing with it in a kinetic manner, we should also be thinking of other means of fighting it, and that takes me to intelligence.”

He advocated for intelligence-driven strategies alongside traditional enforcement methods.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing the NDLEA with the necessary resources and support to achieve its mission.

Earlier, Mr Nnadi expressed the agency’s commitment to combating drug abuse and insecurity in the state.

The commandant thanked the governor and his wife for their passionate involvement in awareness campaigns and the rehabilitation of drug users.

He described the inauguration of the State Drug Control Committee, chaired by the governor’s wife, as a significant step toward tackling the issue at the grassroots level.

Mr Nnadi said the committee aligns with the National Drug Control Master Plan, which mandated every state establish such structures to effectively address drug-related challenges.

(NAN)

