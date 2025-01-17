The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has given Licensed Private Tour Operators (LPTOs) participating in the 2025 Hajj up till 14 February to remit fare of intending pilgrims into the IBAN accounts.

The commission gave the deadline during a meeting with the operators on Thursday, according to a statement by its spokesperson, Fatima Usara, on Friday.

She said NAHCON Chairperson, Abdullahi Usman, held a meeting with the LPTOs in Saudi Arabia to discuss the updates on preparations for the Hajj operations.

Mrs Usara said the meeting also “resolved that LPTOs are free to affiliate with any of the 10 leading companies across the zones except where the lead company had reached the 2,000 pilgrims limit.”

She said following this resolution, the 10 lead companies remain unchanged.

Mrs Usara stated that NAHCON and the LPTOs reaffirmed their commitment to adhere to their common interest, which is providing best services for pilgrims while maintaining inclusivity in the process.

Both parties, she added, expressed need to accommodate one another for a seamless Hajj exercise to be achieved.

Read full statement below

NAHCON/Licensed Tour Operators Meet on 2025 Hajj Operations

Fatima Snda Usara

Assistant Director, Information and Publication, NAHCON.

17/1/2025

