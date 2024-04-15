Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has advised President Bola Tinubu to drop any of his appointees who failed to deliver on his mandate.

Mr El-Rufai said this when he spoke with journaliats in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday, urging the president to also explore the possibility of amending some of his policies that were not yielding the desired results.

“You appointed a person into a position and he is not working according to the expectation, you should have the humility to tell him that I need a better person, go and do something else,” he said.

Mr El-Rufai himself was nominated to server as a minister in President Tinubu’s months-old cabinet last year, but could not sail through Senate screening.

The Senate, in rejecting his nomination, cited security reports against him and two other nominees, who similarly failed to make the final list.

Mr El-Rufai, on Monday, called for prayers and support from the citizens for the leaders in their quest to turn around things.

“What we must to do as citizens is to pray for our leaders for God to guide them to see or do what is right.

“For God to give them the humility to reverse themselves when necessary and do the right thing; that’s how society progresses,” he said.

(NAN)

