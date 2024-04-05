Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has appointed a top aide of former governor Nasir El-Rufai as the Director-General of the state-owned media corporation, KSMC.

Ahmed Maiyaki was the special adviser to Mr El-Rufai on community relations and engagements for four years, from 2019 to 2023.

Before then, he had been the Director-General, Media to Mr El-Rufai’s predecessor, former governor Ramalan Yero.

Mr Maiyaki’s appointment is widely viewed as a step by Governor Sani to calm tension in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

There was a storm in the party early this week after the governor publicly complained about the huge loans taken by Mr El-Rufai’s administration, saying repayment of the loans had made the government unable to pay salaries to civil servants.

The squabble that followed the governor’s remarks has consumed the APC women leader, Maryam Suleiman, who was suspended for defending Mr El-Rufai on the issue.

More appointments were announced on Thursday by the governor.

Nuhu Goroh-Shadalafiya was nominated as the Chairman of Kaduna State Legislative Service Commission, subject to confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

Ibrahim Adamu was appointed as the Managing Director, Kaduna Market Development and Management Company, while Idris Aminu was named as the Managing Director, Kaduna State Power Supply Company and Bamai Nehamiah as the senior special assistant to the governor on security.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, all the appointments take immediate effect.

“The appointments are based on the proven track records of the appointees, and their commitment to the service of Kaduna State. These strategic appointments reflect the administration’s commitment to harnessing the brightest and innovative minds to move Kaduna State forward.

“While congratulating the new appointees, Governor Uba Sani urged them to be diligent and fashion effective strategies and operational plans to move the state forward. He wished them God’s guidance in the discharge of their duties.”

