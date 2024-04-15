The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested two suspects for allegedly killing their biological mother and son.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo, the state capital, on Monday.

Inyangake Peter, 40, was arrested on 4 April for allegedly killing his 70-year-old mother, Mma-Offiong Peter, at Ikpe Annang village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, police spokesperson said, has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department at the state police headquarters in Uyo after allegedly confessing to the crime.

“The suspect on interrogation alleged that he heard a voice saying “kill her”, “kill her” and he decided to oblige.

The second suspect, Solomon Isaac of Ikot Obok in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, murdered his 18-year-old son, Iboro Isaac, over a family misunderstanding, said Mr Macdon, a chief superintendent of police said.

The police in the state said it was deeply concerned over the increasing cases of killing among family members by their biological relatives in the state.

The incident occurred about six months after a 55-year-old woman identified as Mrs Sunday Isaac, was allegedly murdered by her biological son, Akaninyene Isaac.

Leadership newspaper reported that Mr Isaac allegedly hacked his mother to death after a heated argument over money that his mother could not raise for him immediately.

The police had in November 2022 arrested Sunday Etukudo for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter, Ofonmbuk Sunday, at Omum Unyiam in Etim Ekpo LGA.

READ ALSO: Police arrest six suspects after deadly clash in Minna

Mr Etukudo had accused the deceased of holding his manhood during a fight which made him hit her head with a stick causing her to collapse.

The suspect, Channels Television reported, allegedly buried her daughter at the family compound.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

