Matchday 27 in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) witnessed some surprises across the country.

Two convincing away wins, three home victories, and a draw filled the six-game slate, with a total of 16 goals scored.

Remo Stars break jinx

Continuing the trend of breaking long-standing curses, Remo Stars finally conquered their hoodoo against Bendel Insurance with a resounding 2-0 victory in Ikenne.

The “Sky Blue Stars” had previously struggled against the “Benin Gunners” but secured the win thanks to second-half strikes from Olamilekan Adebayo and Hadi Haruna.

Rangers win Oriental Derby

Enugu Rangers delivered a masterclass against relegation-threatened Heartland, securing a 2-1 victory in Aba.

This win propelled the “Flying Antelopes” to the top of the table with 48 points and extended their unbeaten streak to an impressive nine games.

Mirroring their encounter two years ago in Owerri, Rangers emerged victorious in the derby clash, denying Heartland a warm welcome in their temporary home in Aba.

A first-half header from Ifeanyi Onyebuchi in the 37th minute put the hosts in the lead. Heartland’s attempts to equalise before halftime proved futile.

Rangers doubled their lead in the 54th minute, compounding their opponents’ woes. Kalu Nweke delivered a sublime strike to extend their advantage.

Though the Naze Millionaires pulled a goal back, it was not enough to salvage a point for them.

Akwa United stun Plateau United in Jos

In another exciting encounter, Plateau United suffered their first home defeat of the season.

The “Peace Boys” were shocked by a late winner from their visitors, Akwa United.

The game was action-packed, with Akwa United securing a vital 2-1 victory that propelled them to 15th place in the standings.

Akwa United got off to a flying start, taking the lead just 10 minutes into the game.

Gerome Heutchou headed home David Phillips’ corner kick to put the visitors ahead.

Plateau United responded quickly, with Sani Suleiman forcing a corner kick in the 12th minute.

However, their efforts were thwarted by Akwa United’s goalkeeper, Badmos Nurudeen.

The first half continued with a series of close calls and a controversial penalty appeal from Akwa United that was waved off by the referee.

The second half mirrored the first, with both sides battling for control. Plateau United finally found their equaliser in the 74th minute from the penalty spot, converted by Sunday Anthony.

However, their joy was short-lived.

Just 12 minutes later, Sani Suleiman earned a penalty for Akwa United, which he calmly converted himself, securing their first away win of the season.

Other games

Bayelsa United held Lobi Stars to a 1-1 draw, dashing the Benue side’s hopes of retaining their top-of-the-table position.

Results

Plateau Utd 1-2 Akwa Utd

Kwara Utd 2-1 Enyimba

Heartland 1-2 Rangers

Lobi Stars 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

Katsina Utd 2-1 Abia Warriors

Remo Stars 2-0 Bendel Insurance

