President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Innocent Barikor as the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

The president has also approved the appointment of Ebitimi Amgbare as the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA).

Mr Barikor is an academic and politician. He was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015, while Mr Amgbare is a retired naval officer and former commissioner in Bayelsa State.

The president expects that the new heads of these important agencies will discharge their duties with utmost fidelity to the nation and unfailing adherence to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and excellent service to the people of Nigeria.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 26, 2024

