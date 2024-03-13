In the Nigeria Premier Football League, (NPFL) matchday, 25 games were played across 10 centres of the country on Wednesday.

Eight home wins, a draw and a surprising away victory were recorded in Gombe by Shooting Stars.

All the games produced 22 goals as Lobi Stars maintained the top spot on the NPFL log.

Derby test in Uyo

Akwa United after last weekend’s heavy defeat in Ibadan against Shooting Stars bounced back with a 3-1 win over Bendel Insurance in Uyo.

Friday Ubong with a brace coupled with Sani Suleiman’s strike scored for Akwa United while Zaidu Ayuba got the visitors’ consolation goal.

The win was an historic one for the Promise Keepers who have played the Benin Gunners three times without a victory.

Four minutes into the game, the combination of Emmanuel James and Seyi Oguntayo couldn’t get through to Sani for a counterattack for the Keepers.

Six minutes later, Oguntayo recorded Akwa United’s first shot on target in the game as his whipping shot got parried by Amas Obasogie.

However, the hosts got the better of Obasogie in the 22nd minute as Ubong Friday headed in the opening goal.

Two minutes later, Sabi doubled the lead following an assist from Friday.

And five minutes to the end of the first half, Amas denied the hosts what could have been another goal with a save to Damilare Johnson’s shot.

Zaidu scored before the first half break to reduce the deficit. But the second half didn’t follow the pattern in the direction of the visitors who were denied by Jean Efala a couple of times for an equaliser.

Meanwhile in the 74th minute, Japhet Daniel caused an infringement in the box to award the hosts a penalty that was scored by Ubong Friday.

Shooting Stars shock Doma

At the Pantami Stadium, Shooting Stars scored a 43rd minute goal from Gideon Monday to extend Doma United’s winless run to eight games.

The Gbenga Ogunbote-led team’s victory in Gombe was their first this season on the road as they jumped to the seventh position with 37 points.

Rangers still unbeaten

In the game played in Kano, Rangers International picked a vital away point against Kano Pillars to maintain their unbeaten run in the second stanza of the season.

It was Kano Pillars who scored first in the 30th minute from Sani Mubarak but the Flying Antelopes didn’t hesitate to hop on the Sai Masu Gida when they could and in the 52nd minute, Collins Ugwueze restored parity.

With the point secured in Kano, Rangers have moved to the third position with 42 points.

Goals galore

Meanwhile, fans at the New Jos Stadium and others who watched the game live on Startimes, the official NPFL broadcasters had plenty to cheer as Plateau United mauled Gombe United 4-0.

Nenrot Silas was the main man; scoring a hat trick for the Peace Boys who are gradually closing in on the top position.

Nenrot Silas receiving his ball after scoring a hat-trick in the #PLAGOM match. pic.twitter.com/h783zeyjBi — PlateauUnitedFC (@plateau_united) March 13, 2024

In Lafia, Lobi Stars and Rivers United also served plenty magical moments in their five-goal thriller as the hosts prevailed 3-2.

Other matches

Remo Stars returned to winning ways with a lone goal victory over Enyimba after their Southwestern derby humiliation

Niger Tornadoes also defeated Sporting Lagos by a lone goal in Kaduna.

Matchday 25 Results:

Doma Utd 0-1 Shooting Stars

Kano Pillars 1-1 Rangers

Tornadoes 1-0 Sporting Lagos

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Katsina Utd

Heartland 2-0 Abia Warriors

Kwara Utd 1-0 Bayelsa Utd

Akwa Utd 3-1 Bendel Insurance

Lobi Stars 3-2 Rivers United

Remo Stars 1-0 Enyimba

Plateau Utd 4-0 Gombe Utd.

