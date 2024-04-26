The family of the Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, who died early April, has announced his burial date.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, and four other actors drowned after their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra State on 10 April while returning from a movie shoot.

Of a total of 12 individuals who boarded the ill-fated boat, only seven were rescued alive while five died, including Mr Odonwodo.

Burial date

Mr Odonwodo’s burial arrangements began on 23 April with a requiem mass at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish, Asaba, Delta State, his family announced via the actor’s burial poster.

According to the burial announcement on the poster which was signed by Divine Odonwodo on behalf of the family, another requiem mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Parish, G.R.A, Enugu on 13 May.

On 14 May, an evening of tributes and candle light will follow at Amadeo Event Centre in Enugu from 5 p.m.

By 16 May, there will be a wake at his country home in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, a community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

The Nollywood actor will finally be laid to rest on Friday 17 May at his country home after a burial mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe.

Interment will follow immediately after the burial of the actor, according to the family.

The burial arrangements will be wrapped up with a thanksgiving mass at the Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe, on 20 May.

