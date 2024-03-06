The Court of Appeal, on Wednesday, affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).
The appellate court in a judgment also set aside the judgment of an FCT High Court which restrained Abure and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.
In the judgment on Wednesday, Justice Hamman Barka held that the high court was wrong to have assumed jurisdiction on the matter.
Delivering judgment in the appeal filed by Mr Abure challenging the decision of the trial court, Justice Barka, leading a three-member panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal held that Mr Abure’s appeal had merit and was accordingly allowed.
READ ALSO: Why we arrested Abure – Police
He said, “The judgment of the lower court is hereby set aside” and awarded a cost of N1 million in favour of the appellant.
…Details latter
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999