The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, picketed the national headquarters of the Labour Party (LP) in Abuja.

Led by its Chairman of the Political Commission, Theophilus Ndubuaku, the Congress called for the resignation of the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, who it claimed was not properly elected.

The protest came less than one week after the NLC leadership in an open letter accused the NWC of proposing a ‘secret’ national convention in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on 27 March, that will re-elect the national chairman (Abure) to continue running the (LP) as a ‘sole administrator.’

In response to the letter, the LP accused the National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, of desperately seeking to replace its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

LP kicks against picketing

The LP, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, described NLC’s action as a criminal act, a misplacement of priority and an action done in bad faith.

“The leadership of the Labour Party has described the unlawful break and entry into its national headquarters by the militant arm of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and a colossal destruction of properties as a criminal act, a misplacement of priority and an action done in bad faith,” the statement said.

The party claimed that the “greed and inordinate ambition” of Mr Ajaero, have pushed him into losing “every sense of discretion and decency in his recent conduct”, be it in his affairs with the workers or even the government.

It explained that Mr Ajaero’s continuous claim that NLC owns the LP is not in any way supported by either the Electoral Act or the Constitution.

“For his information, a political party is owned by those who are card-carrying or financial members of the party,” Mr Ifoh said, adding that that party is aware that more than 90 per cent of the NLC members have not met this condition and therefore cannot claim to be the owners of the party.”

Additionally, the LP noted that the country’s constitution also provides that no organisation can own any other organisation which underscores why the NLC as an organisation can therefore not claim the ownership of the party

The LP also claimed that the NLC’s action is a “personal vendetta” against Mr Abure, who they said was called several unprintable names including labelling him a thief.

“We are certainly going to take legal action on matters of libel,” the LP said.

“Misplaced priority”

The party said: “Today, Nigeria is witnessing the worst economic strangulation ever in the history of Nigeria. Issues such as poor workers’ wages, high inflation and insecurity with Nigeria turning to a Hobbesian state, yet after a year of his assumption of office, Ajaero has chosen to ignore all these national challenges.

“It would interest you to know that Ajaero’s NLC is yet to successfully picket any federal government establishment. His attempt to extend his rascality to Imo state was met with a higher and brutal force. Unfortunately for us in the Labour Party we do not command any force unlike the NLC that is now encouraging militancy within its ranks,” the statement said.

The LP explained that the NLC by its own constitution cannot call for a picketing of any establishment without a directive of its NEC, but that what they saw was a political committee acting out an illegal script by Mr Ajaero.

“The committee has no legal right to call an action in the nature of picketing or breaking and entering into a political party where most of them are not even members,” the LP said.

According to the statement, the LP alleged that the present NLC leadership is politicised and that it has left its primary responsibilities of defending Nigerian workers by delving deeply into partisan politics.

“This is a bad omen for the working community,” the party said, adding “We have earlier advised Ajaero to emulate the leadership of Ayuba Waba, Olaleye Quadri and Festus Osifo who had or are currently passing through a similar route and still maintain a working relationship with the party.”

The LP said it is reviewing the “criminal actions” and disruption of activities in its national headquarters with its legal department for further actions.

