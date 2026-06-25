A Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka on Thursday remanded a couple over allegations of child abuse and the attempted murder of an 11-year-old boy in Anambra State.

The photograph of the victim, whose body is covered in wounds, has been trending on social media for more than a week.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the inhumane treatment of the minor attracted the attention of Nonye Soludo, the wife of the Anambra governor, among others.

The defendants, Chukwudi Chukwuyere, 40, and his wife, Chisom Chukwuyere, 30, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempted murder.

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The police prosecutor, Chinyere Okechukwu, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences in the Isiowulu community, in the Awada area of Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

Ms Okechukwu, a police inspector, said the defendants conspired and attempted to murder an 11-year-old boy who had been placed in their care.

She stated that the offences contravened Sections 495(a) and 275(a) of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Vol. II Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991, as amended.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie, ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Awka Correctional Centre.

Mrs Onochie adjourned the matter until 22 July for a hearing.