The Niger State Police Command says it has arrested nine suspects for alleged armed robbery, culpable homicide and the sale of stolen motorcycles in Suleja and parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a crime bulletin issued on Wednesday in Minna.

Mr Abiodun said the arrests followed a distress call received at about 3:40 a.m. on 10 June from the Rafin-Chinaka area of Maje in Suleja Local Government Area.

According to him, police operatives attached to Maje Division responded to reports that a victim had been robbed of a Jincheng motorcycle.

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He said the suspects were spotted attempting to flee via the Zuba axis and were pursued by officers, resulting in the arrest of one suspect, identified as Bitrus James.

The police spokesperson said investigations subsequently led to the arrest of eight additional suspects allegedly connected to the syndicate.

Those arrested are Aminu Ibrahim, 25, of Jabi, Abuja; Gali Abubakar; Ibrahim Idris, also known as “Nepa”; Samaila Nasiru, 20, of Jabi, Abuja; Mohammed Sani, 41; Dorcas Thomas, 32, of Durumi; Rejoice Samaila, 28, of Durumi; and Musa Lawal, 30, of Sabon-Wuse.

Mr Abiodun said preliminary investigations indicated that some of the suspects belonged to an armed robbery network operating in Suleja and neighbouring communities.

He added that two of the suspects, Bitrus James and Aminu Ibrahim, allegedly confessed to involvement in the killing of a motorcyclist, Alhaji Monsa, who was reportedly attacked behind the Niger Motel in Suleja on 31 May.

According to the police, the victim was stabbed to death and dispossessed of his motorcycle and a bag containing personal belongings.

The police also alleged that Musa Lawal acted as a receiver of stolen motorcycles and facilitated their transportation to buyers in Katsina, Kaduna and other locations through another suspect, Mohammed Sani.

Mr Abiodun further alleged that Mr Lawal attempted to bribe a Divisional Police Officer to halt the investigation.

The command also accused Samaila Nasiru of allowing a boutique in Jabi to be used for storing firearms and dangerous weapons, while Rejoice Samaila allegedly sheltered one of the suspects in Durumi.

Dorcas Thomas was also alleged to have provided her personal details to enable one of the suspects to open a bank account used to receive proceeds of criminal activity.

Police said exhibits recovered include two locally fabricated revolver guns, an axe, a jackknife, one live cartridge, eight empty cartridges, a laptop computer, a bag belonging to the deceased victim, motorcycle parts, mobile phones and ATM cards.

The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Four arrested over attempted motorcycle theft in Minna

In a separate operation, the police said four suspects were arrested in connection with motorcycle theft in Minna, the state capital.

According to the command, two suspects — Suleiman Mohammed of Kateren-Gwari and Umar Sabo of Kontagora — were arrested on 11 June after they allegedly attempted to steal a motorcycle parked in front of a residence in the Tunga area.

The police said the owner raised an alarm, attracting neighbours and local vigilantes who helped apprehend the suspects.

In another incident, police operatives arrested Kasimu Adamu, 28, along General Hospital Road in Minna with a motorcycle suspected to have been stolen a day earlier.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of another suspect, Mansir Salisu, 30, in Angwan-Biri, Bosso Local Government Area.

Police said a search of his residence led to the recovery of another Bajaj motorcycle allegedly stolen from a victim.

Police recover a suspected stolen Hilux vehicle

The command also announced the recovery of a Hilux vehicle with registration number YAB 206 EZ.

Mr Abiodun said police operatives attached to the GRA Division acted on intelligence that the vehicle had been tracked to Kure Market Road in Minna.

A suspect identified simply as Adamu was arrested, while investigations continue.

Suspect arrested for alleged theft of turkey birds

The police also said they arrested one Aliyu Abubakar in the New Market area of Minna after he was found with a sack containing a turkey bird suspected to have been stolen.

According to the police, the suspect confessed to stealing the bird from the Tunga Prison Quarters and admitted to stealing three others from the same area on previous occasions.

The command said efforts are ongoing to trace individuals who allegedly purchased the stolen birds.

Mr Abiodun reaffirmed the police command’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety across the state.