The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says 26 persons have been rescued alive, while eight persons, including a baby girl, have died following the collapse of a three-storey shopping complex in the Alakija area of Lagos.

LASEMA disclosed this in an update issued on Thursday, confirming the figures as of 4:20 p.m.

The agency added that search and rescue operations were still ongoing, with emergency responders continuing efforts to locate and extricate any additional victims trapped beneath the rubble.

The building collapsed earlier on Thursday in Alakija, Ori-Ade Local Council Development Area, prompting the activation of a multi-agency emergency response.

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In an earlier update, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said two victims were initially rescued alive through the joint efforts of LASEMA, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, and the China Railway Construction Corporation.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu had also confirmed the recovery of one adult male from the debris and said reports indicated that additional persons, including shop owners who had resumed business activities in the complex, might still be trapped.

According to LASEMA, rescue teams have continued systematic excavation of the debris, supported by heavy-duty equipment, including an excavator.

The agency urged residents and onlookers to stay away from the scene to enable emergency personnel to carry out rescue operations unhindered.

It assured the public that verified updates would continue to be released as the operation progresses.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be officially determined.

(NAN)