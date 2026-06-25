Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has challenged candidates contesting in the 2027 general elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be prepared to struggle for power.

Mr Wike, a national leader of the PDP, stated this during the party’s 109th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Nobody gives power. Nobody has done it. Power is taken; if you did not do so, it’s your business.

“You must fight for it to take it. Nobody gives power, and nobody is ready to dash you power. You have to struggle for it. You have to fight for it. You don’t have to be afraid.

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“Every time you complain, oh, the governor is this, what do you want him to do? To allow you to come and take power like that?

“If you’re not serious, say you are not serious to struggle for power. When you take it, you appreciate it, not when they dash you and you don’t know the meaning of it,” he said.

Mr Wike recalled his political journey through various struggles, including how he became governor when the incumbent belonged to a different political party.

He advised candidates, especially those running for governorship, to brace up for keen contests.

He said that in the present setting, most people were used to ‘food is ready’ politics.

“You are used to people preparing something for you to come and eat, and you think it will always be like that. It cannot always be like that.

“A time will come when there will be challenges in life and when you will be tempted in life,” he said.

Mr Wike said that he happened to come from a background where he never got anything on a platter of gold, recalling that when he contested for a local government chairmanship position, the matter went all the way to the Supreme Court.

“When I don’t see challenges, I know that something is wrong, but when I see challenges, I know success has come,” he said.

He noted that when the PDP was in power, many of its members were like spoiled children depending on their father for daily provisions, reminding them that the party was no longer at the centre.

He urged them to see themselves as children whose father is sick, and remain determined not to disappoint him.

The minister also advised party members to stop introducing religion into politics and electoral matters, challenging them instead to return to their bases and work for the party’s success.

“Why do you bring your faith to this race? Everybody go home, go and bring something, and put it on the table in 2027. Go and bring something.

“I will bring something to the table here. Every NEC member has to bring something. If you bring a House of Representatives seat, you have done something.

“If you bring a House of Assembly member, you have done something. But don’t come here empty-handed; this is not a place for empty hands.

“This is a place where when you come, we look at the results of what you brought. That is what politics is all about,” he said.

Mr Wike advised party members not to be distracted by claims from the Tanimu Turaki-led PDP faction that it would sponsor candidates for all elective positions in 2027.

He explained that the access code to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) candidate nomination portal would ultimately determine legitimacy.

“As far as I am concerned, June 26 is when INEC will give access codes to political parties to upload results. Don’t worry, we are good to go. Nobody is afraid; we will see who INEC will give the code to.

“It is not about going to collect money from people and saying we are in court. Nobody is afraid of the court; courts are meant for human beings, not ghosts.

“So, we are here, we are not afraid. Let them continue going to court while we continue to prepare for our own election.

“Don’t worry, stop thinking about what will happen; the worst has happened,” he said, adding that anyone who is not serious in the business of politics should leave.

The minister also challenged party members and leaders not to be afraid of intimidation, harassment, or arrest.

“Use me as an example. There is nothing I have not seen. I’ve seen everything, including intimidation,” he said.