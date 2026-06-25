Zenith Bank Plc has expanded its presence in Delta State with the official opening of a new branch in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area, becoming the first commercial bank to establish a presence in the Osubi community. The move reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion by bringing world-class financial services closer to communities and businesses.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Wednesday, 24 June 2026 in Osubi, was attended by the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside senior government officials, traditional rulers, members of the business community, customers, and other stakeholders.

In his remarks, Governor Oborevwori described the new branch as “a clear vote of confidence in the economic potential of our state. It shows that the investments we have made in infrastructure, economic development, and ease of doing business are producing tangible results. When a leading financial institution such as Zenith Bank expands its presence in Delta State, it sends a powerful message that Delta State is open for business and ready for greater investment.”

The governor also underscored the branch’s significance to the host community, noting that “this branch is the only bank in the whole of Okpe Local Government as it is today. The significance of this bank to our people cannot be overemphasised, because of the impact it will have on the economy of this local government.”

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Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Dr Adaora Umeoji, commended the governor for his support of private sector growth, noting that the establishment of the branch reflects the conducive environment for investment and economic development being fostered in Delta State.

She said: “We are deeply grateful to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State, for his unwavering support and partnership, and for finding time to personally commission the branch today. His generous donation of the land on which this branch is built is a testament to his administration’s commitment to fostering private sector investment and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Since assuming office, the Governor has driven significant infrastructure and socio-economic development across the state, and Zenith Bank is proud to contribute to that progress through this new branch in Osubi.”

The GMD described the Osubi branch, the Bank’s 19th in Delta State, as a milestone in Zenith Bank’s enduring relationship with the State. She reiterated the Bank’s commitment to serving underserved communities and to empowering individuals, businesses, women entrepreneurs, and SMEs through innovative banking solutions, access to finance, and capacity-building initiatives.

She added that the new branch would serve as a catalyst for economic activity in Osubi and its surrounding communities, supporting the broader development of Delta State and Nigeria at large.