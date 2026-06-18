Women and youths of the Ekid ethnic nationality staged a protest on Wednesday in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State to demand the release of social media user and advocate, Godsown Udoito, who has remained in custody for over five months following allegations regarding online comments about Governor Umo Eno and his family.

The protesters, drawn from Eket and Esit Eket local government areas, marched through major streets of Eket, beginning at Atabong Bridge and ending in the town centre.

Carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, the demonstrators appealed to Mr Eno to facilitate Ms Udoito’s release ahead of a scheduled court hearing on Thursday.

Some of the placards read: “Governor Umo Eno, you are our father, end the detention of Princess Godsown Udoito now,” “She lost her father while in detention,” “She has apologised – don’t write apology for her,” “Stop harassing Ekid voices – release Princess Godsown Udoito now,” and “Release her so she can bury her father.”

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Others bore inscriptions such as “Ekid people stand united: Release our daughter, Princess Udoito” and “Ekid youths demand the unconditional release of Princess Udoito.”

At one point during the protest, a woman who identified herself simply as Mary knelt on the road and pleaded with the governor in the local dialect.

“Please, please, Ekid people have begged. Our governor, please release princess from detention and draw her closer to yourself. She has heard you. She is your child. No one discards a child,” she said.

Protest leader speaks

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES during the demonstration, the protest leader and online broadcast host, Peter Bassey, acknowledged that Ms Udoito may have crossed the line in some of her comments about the governor.

However, he said she had already apologised and should not continue to remain in custody.

“Princess Godsown Udoito may have erred by insulting the governor, but she has apologised. She has remained in prison custody for over five months despite that apology,” Mr Bassey said.

He added that the protesters were acting in response to recent remarks by the governor suggesting that an apology could help resolve the matter.

“Our appeal is for the governor to ensure that she regains her freedom. The matter comes up in court tomorrow, and we believe this issue has lingered for too long,” he said.

The governor, during a recent media engagement, appeared to fault those advising Ms Udoito not to apologise.

“Instead of his lawyers to tell her that what she has done is wrong, tell him sorry because what you did, there is evidence. They tell her no, don’t say it. We will bring you out by force. We will organise a protest. Protest! I am not pursuing it as governor. I am pursuing it as Umo Eno,” Mr Eno said.

The protesters argued that since Ms Udoito had apologised, there was no justification for her continued detention and urged the governor to facilitate an amicable resolution of the matter.

The protest comes weeks after Mr Eno publicly defended his decision to seek legal redress over comments allegedly made by Ms Udoito on social media.

Speaking during the recent media briefing, the governor said the matter was not about criticism of his performance in office but allegations and comments directed at his family.

“It is not about going to the internet to curse my parents,” Mr Eno said.

“I have the right to defend and protect myself. I am also a citizen. The law is not meant only for the low. I am also a citizen.”

PREMIUM TIMES has not seen the alleged post said to be insulting and threatening to the governor’s family, but gathered that Ms Udoito, who hails from Ekid, had been using her Facebook page to advocate against the alleged plans by the state government to take over a disputed forest reserve forcibly, called the Stubbs creek, which his people and the Ibeno people claim ownership of.

The governor said he initiated the legal process in his personal capacity and not as governor.

“Protest! I am not pursuing it as governor. I am pursuing it as Umo Eno. You can’t impugn on my person and insult my family,” he said.

Mr Eno also maintained that he would allow the courts to determine the matter and would not interfere with judicial proceedings.

Background

The case involving Ms Udoito has generated debate in Akwa Ibom, particularly among political observers and social media users who have questioned the advocate’s prolonged detention.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Ekid leaders had warned that Ms Udoito’s arrest may deepen tensions over the forest reserve dispute.

The matter has also attracted significant public attention following reports that Ms Udoito lost her father while in custody, a development that featured prominently in Wednesday’s protest.

As the case returns to court today, Thursday, 18 June, attention is expected to focus on whether Ms Udoito will secure her release and whether ongoing appeals by community groups and supporters will influence efforts to resolve the dispute.