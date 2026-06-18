Former senator, Iyabo Obasanjo, on Wednesday, rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and pledged loyalty to the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that party leaders and supporters received Ms Obasanjo at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday.

At the event, the PDP leaders in the state handed her the party flag, symbolising the Ogun Central senatorial district ticket for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms Obasanjo, who resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) late May, about two months after losing the race for the party’s governorship ticket, pledged allegiance to the PDP’s constitution, manifesto and code of conduct.

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The former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s first daughter promised to uphold the ideals of the PDP and serve with integrity, humility and dedication.

“I shall prioritise the welfare of the people above personal and sectional interests,” she said.

NAN reports that Ms Obasanjo represented Ogun Central in the Senate from 2007 to 2011 on the platform of the PDP.

She returned to Nigeria after some years abroad and joined the APC in January and left just about five months later after her unsuccessful bid to clinch the party’s governorship ticket for the 2027 election.

The former APC governorship aspirant said she left the party due to unfair treatment and disrespect.

Earlier, Ogun PDP Chairman, Abayomi Tella, formally presented the party flag to her.

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Mr Tella said the flag symbolised the party’s authority for her candidature in Ogun Central.

He described Ms Obasanjo as a valued member and expressed confidence in her contribution to the party’s fortunes.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of the PDP, Ladi Adebutu, commended the doggedness and selfless service of Sen. Obasanjo, saying she remained a true daughter of the soil.

Mr Adebutu, however, assured that if he became the state’s governor, he would ensure local government autonomy functioned in the state.

(NAN)