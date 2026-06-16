The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has taken another step towards implementing a nationwide digital postcode system, with the validation of a model designed to assign a unique digital address to every addressable building in the country.

The validation exercise was unveiled on Monday in Abuja as part of efforts to develop a standardised and technology-driven addressing framework capable of improving service delivery, logistics, emergency response and national planning.

Speaking at the Post Code Delineation Model Validation 2026, the Postmaster-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Tola Odeyemi, said the initiative would provide a machine-readable address for buildings across Nigeria.

“Postcode is basically a framework used to have a machine-readable standard location address for every addressable building in Nigeria,” Ms Odeyemi said.

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She explained that the system is designed to assign a unique code to every standing building in the country, placing Nigeria among the few African countries seeking to implement postcode identification at such a detailed level.

According to her, the validation exercise is a crucial stage in ensuring that postcode boundaries accurately reflect geographical realities and administrative structures across the federation.

Addressing Nigeria’s location challenge

Nigeria has long faced challenges associated with an unreliable addressing system, making it difficult to accurately identify locations for postal services, emergency response, security operations, logistics and public planning.

Ms Odeyemi said the country’s geographical diversity requires different approaches to address mapping and postcode allocation.

“Nigeria is a large country. We have all the way from the top of Nigeria, which is almost like the Sahel, to the Savannah, to the Middle Belt, to the tropical South and even to the riverine areas,” she said.

She added that, “The logic that will work for Jigawa is not the same logic that will work for Bayelsa because they have completely different geographical expressions, density of buildings, population distribution and topography.”

She also noted that the delineation process was designed to ensure postcode boundaries align with existing administrative structures and do not overlap local government areas.

“Delineation has to make sure the postcode does not pass administrative boundaries, and it must not go across two local government areas,” she noted.

Ground-truthing digital maps

According to Ms Odeyemi, the validation process involves testing aerially generated maps against actual settlement patterns on the ground.

She said the exercise is intended to confirm that building density, settlement structures and topographical features have been accurately captured across different states.

“To test the polygons we have drawn aerially, we must ensure they accurately reflect realities on the ground,” she said.

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She cited differences in settlement density between areas such as Mushin in Lagos and parts of Abuja as examples of why location-specific validation is necessary.

Rollout expected this year

The validation exercise comes amid broader federal government efforts to deploy a national digital addressing system.

Earlier on Monday, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, disclosed that the first phase of the digital postcode rollout would begin in October.

Speaking at a separate workshop on operationalising the Nigerian Digital Postcode for National Security and Public Safety in Abuja, the minister said the project would provide every building in the country, including those in rural communities, with a unique digital address.

According to him, the initiative is expected to support security agencies, improve emergency response, strengthen identity verification systems and boost e-commerce activities.

Mr Tijani described the digital postcode as critical national infrastructure capable of addressing longstanding challenges associated with inaccurate address identification.

He noted that the absence of a reliable addressing system has complicated crime investigations, emergency dispatch operations and efforts to verify identities and locations.

The minister said the project forms part of wider investments in digital infrastructure aimed at improving connectivity, public services and economic development across the country.

For NIPOST, the validation exercise represents a key milestone in the journey towards building a comprehensive national addressing system that can support government services, business operations and public safety.