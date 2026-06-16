The Anambra State Government says a 10-year-old boy who was brutally assaulted by his guardians in Anambra was currently receiving treatment under the state government’s protection.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Esther Onyekesi, disclosed this while speaking to reporters in the capital Awka on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that a guardian-couple of the teenager (name withheld) brutally assaulted him last week in Awada, an urban community in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

Video clips obtained by this newspaper showed the badly scalded boy.

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In one of the clips, many angry residents were seen scolding and hitting the couple for allegedly causing the injuries.

‘Couple will face the law’

Ms Onyekesi vowed that the couple would face prosecution for their alleged offence.

“I want to thank the good caring people of Anambra for bringing this case to our notice.

“The boy is receiving treatment now. My team and the Obosi Community woman leader visited him,” she said.

“The offenders must face the law for this barbaric act. If you see something, please, say something.”

Police speak

Reacting, the police in Anambra State said they have arrested three suspects, including the couple and one other person, allegedly involved in the boy’s brutal assault.

In a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, identified the couple as Chukwudi Chukwuyere, 40, and his wife, Chisom Chukwuyere, 30.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the third suspect (name withheld) is a 16-year-old boy.

“During interrogation, Mrs Chukwuyere confessed to having used burning plastic to inflict burns on the victim,” he said.

The spokesperson reiterated that the victim had been provided with the “necessary care and support” while police operatives were diligently gathering evidence for prosecution of the suspects.