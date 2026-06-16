The Katsina State Government has banned the sale, purchase, transportation and storage of petroleum products in jerrycans in the state as part of fresh measures to curb banditry and kidnapping.

Governor Dikko Radda announced the restrictions through an Executive Order issued after an emergency security meeting with security agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders on Monday night.

The order also prohibits the use of motorcycles, Point of Sale (POS) businesses and commercial phone charging centres in Matazu and Musawa local government areas, two communities that have witnessed persistent security challenges in recent months.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Mohammed, the government said the measures were designed to disrupt the operations of criminal groups and limit their access to logistics and communication support.

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“As part of the Executive Order, the sale, purchase, transportation and storage of petroleum products in jerrycans have been banned across Katsina State with immediate effect. The measure is designed to prevent the diversion of fuel supplies to criminal elements operating in remote locations,” the statement said.

The government said security assessments indicated that some POS outlets and commercial charging centres in Matazu and Musawa were being exploited by criminal networks to facilitate their activities.

“The governor also approved the immediate closure of all Point of Sale (POS) businesses and commercial phone charging points in Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas.

“Security assessments have shown that these facilities are being exploited by criminal networks to facilitate their activities,” the statement added.

Under the new order, motorcycles are also prohibited throughout the two local government areas, a move the government said would hinder the mobility of bandits and kidnappers who often rely on motorcycles to carry out attacks and evade security forces.

The latest restrictions come as security agencies intensify operations against armed groups in parts of Katsina State.

On Monday, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, supported by the Nigerian Air Force, rescued Amina Abubakar, widow of the late Rabe Abubakar, during an operation in Matazu Local Government Area.

The retired army major-general, a former Director of Defence Information, was abducted alongside his wife on 30 May along the Marabar Musawa-Kafinsoli road in Matazu. He later died in captivity under circumstances that sparked public concern and renewed calls for stronger action against bandits operating in the area.

The military said Mrs Abubakar sustained gunshot injuries during the rescue operation after bandits opened fire on her before fleeing under pressure from advancing troops. She is currently receiving treatment at a military hospital.

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Governor Radda on Tuesday visited Mrs Abubakar at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, where he commended troops involved in the rescue mission.

According to the statement, the governor praised personnel of Operation FANSAN YAMMA for their professionalism and courage, describing their efforts as a source of hope for residents affected by insecurity.

Mr Radda reiterated that protecting lives and property remains the administration’s top priority and warned that violators of the new directives would face sanctions.

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by complying with the restrictions and providing useful information to support ongoing security operations.

“The state government will not treat defaulters of these directives with kid gloves,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

Katsina is among the states in Nigeria’s North-west region grappling with recurring attacks by armed bandits, who have been linked to mass abductions, killings and cattle rustling across several communities.