Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne has expressed her delight after marking her return to the national team with a goal in Nigeria’s impressive 2-1 victory over Senegal’s Teranga Lionesses in an international friendly. She described the moment as a special one ahead of the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Payne was on target as the ten-time African champions secured a morale-boosting win in one of their key preparation matches for the continental tournament. Her strike not only helped seal the Super Falcons’ victory but also ended a personal drought, as the midfielder scored her first international goal in almost five years.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in Ikenne, Payne admitted she was thrilled to be back with the squad and pleased with the team’s overall display.

The versatile midfielder, who has become an important figure for the Super Falcons with her ability to operate across multiple positions, said reuniting with her teammates and working under the current coaching crew made the occasion even more enjoyable.

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“I’m just happy to be back with the team, with my teammates and under the coach,” Payne said.

“I’m really satisfied with our performance.”

The goal itself was the product of excellent understanding and movement, with Payne quick to acknowledge the contribution of teammate Shukurat Oladipo, whose intelligent pass created the opportunity.

“It was a beautiful ball from Shukurat,” Payne added.

“She’s an amazing player and reads the game really well. For her to spot my run was fantastic.”

Payne’s finish was greeted with loud celebrations from the home crowd, and the midfielder revealed the strike carried extra significance given how long ago she last found the back of the net for Nigeria.

“I’m happy to score the goal. It’s my first in almost five years, so it feels really good to do it here at home in Nigeria.”

Payne initially represented the USA at the youth level before later switching international allegiances and has made 46 appearances for Nigeria.

With WAFCON fast approaching, Payne’s return to form and confidence will be a major boost for coach Justine Madugu and the Super Falcons as they prepare to defend their continental crown.

The experienced midfielder’s versatility, technical quality and growing influence within the squad could prove crucial as Nigeria targets another successful campaign on the African stage.