Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu and security agencies in the face of recent security challenges across parts of the country, saying the nation would overcome the threats posed by criminal groups.

In a statement on Saturday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said recent attacks and abductions had heightened public concerns but urged citizens not to lose faith in the country’s ability to confront and defeat insecurity.

The governor said national unity and public support for security agencies were critical to overcoming the current challenges, stressing that perpetrators of violence target citizens regardless of political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

“This is the time we must stand united as one people behind our nation’s leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and all of our armed forces. The forces of evil confronting our nation do not ask for our political affiliation before they kill, maim and destroy. So must our resolve and support for our nation be devoid of political leanings and divisive rhetorics,” the statement read.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Support security efforts, governor tells Nigerians

Mr Sanwo-Olu said defeating criminal groups requires cooperation between government, security agencies and local communities.

According to him, citizens must remain vigilant, support lawful security operations and provide intelligence that could help authorities prevent attacks and apprehend perpetrators.

He expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership and the capacity of the military, intelligence services and other security agencies to tackle the threats facing the country.

The governor also praised security personnel serving on the frontline, noting that many continue to risk their lives daily to protect communities and safeguard national stability.

“Every day, brave men and women put themselves in harm’s way to defend our nation and preserve our freedoms. They deserve our prayers and our motivation to lift their spirits as they take on these forces of evil.

“The work being done to strengthen our security architecture, improve intelligence gathering, and confront criminal networks across the country requires patience, determination, and national unity. Lasting solutions are rarely achieved overnight, but progress is possible when a nation stands firmly behind those charged with protecting it,” he said.

Concernsover victims of attacks

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the loss of lives in recent attacks as tragic and extended solidarity to communities affected by violence.

He specifically called for prayers and support for teachers and students abducted during attacks in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, saying the nation must not abandon victims of insecurity.

“Every life lost is a tragedy. Every community threatened by violence deserves our solidarity, support, and protection. As a people, we must continue to keep the victims of these unfortunate incidents in our thoughts and prayers. We must be united in our prayers for the teachers and students abducted from Orire Local Government in Oyo State,” he said.

The governor said Nigerians should respond to the challenges confronting the country with courage and resilience rather than fear and division.

Addressing young people, families and communities, he urged them to remain hopeful and steadfast, maintaining that the country’s future remained bright despite present difficulties.

Background

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s comments come amid renewed concerns over insecurity in several parts of Nigeria, including incidents of kidnapping, attacks on communities and assaults on schools.

In Oyo State, gunmen on 15 May attacked three schools in communities within Oriire Local Government Area, abducting dozens of pupils and seven teachers.

Governor Seyi Makinde later confirmed the abduction of the teachers, while security agencies launched rescue operations in the area. The protests by teachers and residents drew national attention to the spread of school abductions beyond Nigeria’s traditional conflict zones.

The incident followed other kidnapping cases that have generated public concern. On 3 June, gunmen abducted Busayo Adegoke-John-Paul, a sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, alongside her 12-year-old twin sons while they were on their way to school in Ibadan.

The victims were rescued days later during a police operation in which two suspected kidnappers were reportedly killed.

The incidents have reignited debate over the effectiveness of security measures and the need for stronger intelligence gathering, improved community policing and closer collaboration between citizens and law enforcement authorities.

Mr Tinubu’s administration has repeatedly pledged to strengthen the country’s security architecture and combat criminal networks, while state governors have continued to call for greater public cooperation in addressing security threats.