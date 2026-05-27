The Ogidi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State staged a protest march on Tuesday to draw the government’s attention to the perennial flooding ravaging the community.

The protesters, including youths, community leaders and other stakeholders, described the natural disaster as severe and threatening livelihoods, property, and public safety.

They carried placards with different inscriptions, such as “FG, Soludo, save us,” “Save our children from flooding,” “Gov Soludo, pls, save us from drowning,” and “Ogidi is drowning” among others.

Addressing reporters in his palace after the exercise, the traditional ruler of the community, Alexander Onyido, expressed worry over the continued flooding of major roads and markets.

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Mr Onyido said the persistent menace continues to disrupt commercial activities, displace residents, and create mobility challenges and economic setbacks for the people.

He assured the residents that he would further engage the state government on the need for immediate intervention to prevent loss of lives and reduce the harrowing impact of the menace.

Also, the President of Ogidi Youths, Chris Obi-Okafor, who led the protesters, said the disaster posed a serious existential challenge to the community.

Mr Obi-Okafor, therefore, appealed to the government at all levels to find a lasting solution to the problem.

He described the recurring menace as “a serious humanitarian challenge confronting the community.”

Ffarmlands and economic trees, he said, had been destroyed, while businesses were collapsing due to the persistent flooding.

“Movement within the community has become difficult because many roads are always submerged whenever it rained.

“The education of our children is also being disrupted because many cannot go to school during the rainy season.

“This situation poses a serious threat to the future development of our community,” Mr Obi-Okafor said.

(NAN)