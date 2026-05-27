Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been declared winner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in Edo State.

The Chairperson of the electoral committee, Mabel Adinkwu, announced the result on Tuesday in Benin.

Ms Adinkwu said a total of 32,263 party members were registered for the primary.

According to her, Atiku polled 17,729 votes to defeat his closest rival, former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi, who secured 10,116 votes, while Mohammed Hayatu-Deen garnered 1,906 votes.

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She added that Atiku, having scored the highest number of votes, was duly declared winner of the primary.

Ms Adinkwu described the exercise as peaceful, free, fair and credible, and commended electoral officials for ensuring a smooth process.

The ADC Deputy Chairman in Edo, Sylvester Ewanehi, commended the three aspirants, noting that there was neither victor nor vanquished.

Mr Ewanehi urged the aspirants to see themselves as winners and praised the transparency of the exercise.

“The members of the committee have done a very good job, and we want to thank them for a job well done,” he said.

(NAN)