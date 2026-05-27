People’s Redemption Party (PRP), on Tuesday, declared a former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, as its presidential flagbearer for the 2027 general elections.

The party’s National Chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, announced at the PRP national secretariat in Abuja that Mr Duke secured the presidential ticket after scoring the highest number of votes in the primary election.

Mr Baba-Ahmed stated that Mr Duke swept the polls with 6,499 votes. At the same time, his closest rival, Kingsley Yakubu, who mounted a nationwide campaign focused on youth inclusion and economic reform, scored 2,699 votes.

He said Nnaoke Ufere, an academic and policy expert, got third place with 784 votes.

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While declaring the official results, Mr Baba-Ahmed said the exercise was free, credible, and devoid of bias.

He, however, said that any contestant who felt aggrieved with the electoral process should seek redress before the party’s appeal committee.

(NAN)