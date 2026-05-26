Nigeria forward Rafiu Durosinmi has described his maiden Super Eagles invitation as a dream fulfilled, while revealing that fellow Nigerian strikers Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Akor Adams are among the forwards shaping his development and ambition at the highest level.

The 23-year-old striker was included in Nigeria’s national football team’s squad for the 2026 Unity Cup in London after an impressive season spent between Italian side Pisa SC and Czech giants FC Viktoria Plzeň.

Nigeria will begin their title defence against the Zimbabwe national football team at The Valley on Tuesday, with Durosinmi now preparing for what could be his first senior appearance for the three-time African champions.

For the towering forward, the invitation represents far more than just another career milestone. It is the realisation of a childhood ambition shared by millions of young footballers across Nigeria.

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Speaking to the Super Eagles media team ahead of the tournament, Durosinmi admitted the news left both him and his family overwhelmed with excitement.

“I was so happy because it is a great honour out of many talents from Nigeria and all over the world,” Durosinmi said.

“I sent the message to my family and my agent also, and they were all happy.

“It means a lot to me. It is a great honour to put on the jersey. It is just like seeing dreams come to pass, how you dreamt about playing for your country and representing your country, and now you have the chance.”

From Plzeň breakthrough to Super Eagles recognition

Durosinmi’s invitation follows one of the strongest seasons of his young professional career.

The striker established himself as one of the standout attacking players in the Czech top flight with Viktoria Plzeň, scoring 13 goals in 30 appearances across competitions before securing a winter transfer move to Pisa.

His physical presence, aerial dominance, movement in the final third, and ability to stretch defences quickly attracted attention from the Super Eagles technical crew led by Éric Chelle, who has continued to expand Nigeria’s attacking options ahead of the next international cycle.

Nigeria currently boasts one of the deepest attacking pools in African football, with established names such as Osimhen, Onuachu, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams leading the frontline. Yet Chelle’s recent squad selections have shown a growing willingness to reward emerging players performing consistently in Europe.

For Durosinmi, the challenge now is not simply earning a first cap, but building a legacy strong enough to be remembered long after his playing career ends.

“I want to finish my career as a legend,” he said.

“I want to be someone who plays for Super Eagles, the name they would remember. When Durosinmi played for the Super Eagles, he gave his best and was one of the best. That’s how I want to finish my career.”

Osimhen, Onuachu and Akor Adams are shaping Durosinmi’s ambition

Despite admitting he is not naturally obsessed with watching football regularly, Durosinmi highlighted three Nigerian strikers whose careers and performances continue to inspire him.

The first was Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen, widely regarded as one of the best African forwards of his generation following his Serie A-winning exploits with Napoli and continued dominance for Nigeria.

Durosinmi also praised Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu, whose physical style and aerial ability have made him a consistent threat both in Turkey and for the Super Eagles.

Sevilla forward Akor Adams also earned special mention from the Pisa attacker, with Durosinmi praising the former Montpellier striker’s rapid rise in European football.

“I am not really someone that watches football but now watching the Super Eagles play, the person I have watched play is Osimhen,” he explained.

“And also I watch Paul Onuachu when he plays for his club and national team. And also Akor Adams is doing great. I think they are good examples for me.”

Super Eagles begin Unity Cup title defence

The Unity Cup tournament in London forms part of Nigeria’s preparations ahead of the upcoming international calendar, including crucial qualification fixtures and long-term planning towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The competition will feature Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Jamaica and India, with Chelle expected to use the tournament to assess new players further and strengthen squad depth.

For Durosinmi, it offers the perfect stage to announce himself on the international stage.

After years of steady progression through European football, the striker now stands on the verge of wearing the famous green-and-white jersey for the first time, a moment he hopes will become the beginning of something far bigger.