Former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after losing the party’s governorship primary in Nasarawa State.

He accused the party of compromising internal processes.

Mr Adamu submitted his resignation letter at his Gayam ward in Lafia, the state capital.

In the letter, the retired police chief said his decision followed developments surrounding the party’s governorship primary, which he said fell short of democratic standards and failed to reflect the will of party members at the grassroots.

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He accused the party leadership of undermining internal democracy, transparency and fairness, noting that the conduct of the primary eroded his confidence in the APC’s processes.

The APC primary, held to select the party’s candidate for the 2027 governorship election, produced Senator Ahmed Wadada as the winner.

Mr Adamu finished behind the senator and later rejected the outcome, alleging irregularities in the exercise.

Following the announcement of the results, Mr Adamu had publicly raised concerns over the conduct of the primary, joining other party stakeholders who complained about logistical lapses and alleged manipulation during the process.

In his resignation letter, Mr Adamu said he decided to quit the APC after consultations with his supporters, political associates and family members.

He thanked party members at the ward, local government and state levels for their support during his time in the APC, while indicating that he would pursue his political aspirations on another platform.

Political observers say Mr Adamu’s exit underscores lingering tensions within the APC in Nasarawa State, as disputes arising from party primaries continue to test internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 general election.